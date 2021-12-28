Another gorgeous day ahead with highs in the low 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s and mid-upper 50s along the Treasure Coast, including spots like Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach and Fort Pierce.

Some patchy fog is possible, mainly inland. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny and dry with no rain expected.

Tomorrow, another nice, warm day in store with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday-Friday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon in the mid-80s. We could even see near-record heat to end out the work week. Humidity increasing as well and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

For the weekend, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Breezy at times and low rain chances, but muggy conditions.

Monday, a cool front moves in, triggering the chance for some showers/storms. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.