Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Air quality improves Wednesday, breezy and showery

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Oct. 4, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Oct. 4, 2023.png
Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 05:41:27-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The haze and smoke will lessen throughout the day on Wednesday, so our air quality will also improve.

Showery and breezy with afternoon temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

Lighter breeze for the end of the week. Still a chance for passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm late this week, but drier by this weekend with less humidity.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is impacting parts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Leeward Islands with heavy rainfall.

It will eventually move north, away from the eastern Caribbean, and is no threat to Florida

No new development is expected in the tropics.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Surf starts to fade

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019