Afternoon triple-digit heat and summer storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Typical humidity is driving the heat index to the triple-digit numbers. As afternoon high temperatures rise to the lower 90s, the heat index will range between 99° and 105°.

Make sure to stay hydrated, but also make sure to have your raincoat with you as afternoon storms will develop.

First, the storms will pop up for eastern Palm Beach County around lunchtime, then scattered storms will develop farther inland in Okeechobee County.

This will be around the middle of the afternoon, and eventually these inland storms will move east towards the Treasure Coast, from Indian River to Saint Lucie counties.

There will also be a few leftover thunderstorms, possibly in Western Martin and Palm Beach counties.

Sunday afternoon storms will develop much later in the day, which will lead to a wet evening in a few areas.

This weekend's storms will not be a washout. This will change for the upcoming week as it turns into a more stormy weather pattern.

Strong storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. These strong storms may potentially produce gusty winds of 45 mph or higher, heavy rain, and lots of lightning.

In the tropics, a few tropical waves are moving along the easterly winds across the tropical Atlantic and into the Caribbean Sea. None of these tropical waves are showing signs of developing for the next few days, but a few will elevate moisture levels for us in Florida next week.