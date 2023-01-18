Above average temperatures Wednesday, rest of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday morning kicks off with near normal temperatures, in the 50s across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Patchy fog for the morning, but staying dry throughout the day.

The warm trend is here to stay for the rest of the week. Highs getting into the upper 70s on Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

West Palm Beach's afternoon temperature is forecast to top out at 79 degrees, and 77 degrees in the Treasure Coast.

A southerly wind flow will help to raise temperatures into the low 80s starting on Thursday with increasing humidity through the weekend.

A cold front enters the Florida Panhandle on Thursday, but stalls over our area by Friday. So expect more clouds by the end of the week with an isolated chance of a shower.

The forecast on Saturday and Sunday calls for a few showers due to a stationary front near our area, so that will be something to watch out for in the next seven days.

Highs will top the low 80s by the end of the week through the weekend, while mornings lows will be milder, in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers return to the forecast early next week as another cold front heads our way.