Above average temperatures over next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and breezy day here in South Florida. The average high temperature is 78 degrees, but we will be above that all week long.

The humidity will build over the next several days as well. Plus, there's a front working its way across the southeast, and that's going to help stir up the winds on Wednesday afternoon.

Winds of 15 to 20 mph. With the front to the north, we're not expecting much in the way of rainfall, but we will have temperatures running several degrees above average.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we head into the weekend with extra moisture around, that's when we can start to see a few showers on Saturday.

We'll have a better chance of some showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday as a storm system drapes itself across the southeast. About a 40% chance of wet weather.