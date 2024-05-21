Warm and muggy day, but storm chances dropping rest of week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and muggy day ahead with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. Inland communities likely seeing 90s again.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with slim afternoon storm chances. The chance for an isolated storm will be after 3 p.m.

Wednesday will be in the mid and upper 80s again with slim storm chances. I expect most of us to remain dry under sunshine.

Thursday, yes, another day in the 80s! Mostly sunny skies and an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Temperatures start to return to the 90s over the weekend! Hot, humid, and afternoon storms chances will be the weekend theme/pattern. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits.