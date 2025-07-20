A very hot and sunny Sunday, our weather pattern changes next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another steamy day in South Florida. High temperatures in the lower 90s with the feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Make sure you take it easy in the afternoon and remain well hydrated!

We will have plenty of sunshine and a high UV index of 11 today.

Our weather pattern starts to become more active starting Monday. A low pressure system and boundary start to drift a little south, which will increase our rain chances.

Monday will still be mainly dry along the coast with inland isolated storms for the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday into Friday will be much more active with scattered storms possible in the afternoons and evenings.

Temperatures remain near normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In the Atlantic Basin, we are watching a low pressure of interest. It has a very small chance of seeing anything develop. It appears that it will interact with some shear, which will limit its further development. We will keep on eye on the tropics.