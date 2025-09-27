A tropical system offshore brings higher surf and rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain chances increase across central and south Florida this weekend as deeper tropical moisture moves in ahead of a weak front.

Scattered to numerous storms are expected Saturday, with the strongest storms producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Attention is also on the tropics. A disturbance east of the Bahamas, currently tagged as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend.

Forecast guidance keeps the system offshore of Florida, but its proximity will bring deteriorating conditions along the coast and over the waters.

Sunday will be a windier and more rainy day than Saturday. Rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout the day and start as early as 2 AM on Sunday.

By late Sunday into Monday, long-period swells will arrive, leading to rough surf, hazardous seas, and a high risk of rip currents. Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet may prompt advisories, and minor coastal erosion is possible at times of high tide.

South Florida won’t see direct impacts from the system, but some periods of heavy rain can’t be ruled out, especially along the east coast. For central Florida, breezy winds will develop Sunday into Monday as the system passes offshore.

Looking ahead to next week, conditions gradually dry out by midweek, though lingering swells may keep rip current risks elevated. Temperatures stay seasonably warm, in the mid-to-upper 80s.