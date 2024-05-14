A summertime pattern this Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A busy week ahead! We will be in an active pattern through Saturday.

A warm front has lifted northward bringing us humidity, heat and the chance of a few storms. We are under a marginal, level 1, threat for severe weather today. A slight, level 2, risk is forecast for areas just north of us from Orlando, Tampa to Jacksonville and near Tallahassee.

The threats for us in the marginal threat continues to be damaging wind gusts near 30 mph. The threat for hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but the risk is very low and is mainly for areas in the slight risk.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and just walking out the door this morning you can feel the humidity in the air. It will be a sticky afternoon with heat indices in the triple digits. The storms won't provide any relief because it will be steamy after the isolated storms. We expect to see storms starting after 2 pm.

Wednesday will be an oppressive day. Likely experiencing record breaking heat with a forecast high of 96 and the record is 94. We will see how this plays out, but either way it won't be comfortable outside.

Heat indices in the triple digits and we will be watching a cold front sweep southward. We are currently under a marginal, level 1, threat for severe weather Wednesday. Stay weather aware as some will like be strong to severe. The Treasure Coast and areas inland are in a level 1 threat for severe weather.

Thursday continues the active weather pattern and hot temperatures. We will stay in the 90s through the weekend with active afternoon storms. We start to see more isolated activity come Sunday.