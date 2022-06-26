WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and muggy day across South Florida. Highs today will be near 90.

Showers and storms will begin around noon close to the east coast metro areas.

Then they will start to progress farther inland with the afternoon sea breeze. Some storms could produce some flooding rain.

We have a slight risk of seeing excessive rainfall today and tomorrow. Flooding could be an issue, mainly inland.

Drier air does start to move in for Monday and Tuesday, so rainfall chances will be dropping. Not completely dry, but storms not as numerous.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

By Wednesday, tropical moisture starts to return and rain chances start to rise. Highs around 89.

The typical summer pattern returns. Showers and storms closer to I-95 for the first half of the day, then moving inland in the PM.

In the Tropics, we're watching two spots. One in the Gulf has a 20% chance of development, bringing heavy rain for coastal Texas.

The second is in the Atlantic. This system has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. It will stay well south of the peninsula.