A combination of dry air and high pressure will keep us mainly on the drier side today and tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll have an easterly wind which will help to push the sea breeze inland during the afternoon hours.

Rain chances will be lower thanks in part to that dryer air. We'll have about a 30% chance of a shower or a storm Monday and Tuesday.

By the time we get to the middle of the week, we'll have much richer tropical moisture getting pumped into South Florida. As a tropical cyclone gets going in the Gulf of Mexico, that will help to feed in rich moisture into our area.

The storm is expected to stay to our west, however it will help to crank up the winds from time to time and also bring in more clouds. For now, we could see wind gusts of 40+ MPH.

This storm will help to keep our temperatures mainly in the 80s as we head towards the end of the week.

But rain chances will be elevated and flooding could certainly be a concern.

