Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A combination of dry air and high pressure will keep us mainly on the drier side today and tomorrow

46464249-IBM_GRAF_MODEL_EXTENDED.png
WPTV
46464249-IBM_GRAF_MODEL_EXTENDED.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll have an easterly wind which will help to push the sea breeze inland during the afternoon hours.

Rain chances will be lower thanks in part to that dryer air. We'll have about a 30% chance of a shower or a storm Monday and Tuesday.

By the time we get to the middle of the week, we'll have much richer tropical moisture getting pumped into South Florida. As a tropical cyclone gets going in the Gulf of Mexico, that will help to feed in rich moisture into our area.

The storm is expected to stay to our west, however it will help to crank up the winds from time to time and also bring in more clouds. For now, we could see wind gusts of 40+ MPH.

This storm will help to keep our temperatures mainly in the 80s as we head towards the end of the week.

But rain chances will be elevated and flooding could certainly be a concern.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell coming!

James Wieland