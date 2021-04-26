5 things to know about 'pink' supermoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are five things South Florida and Treasure Coast residents ought to know about Monday night's "pink" supermoon.

Why is it called a supermoon?

"Well, it means the moon's going to be a little bit closer," WPTV First Alert meteorologist James Wieland explained.

Typically, the moon is 238,000 miles from earth. But it'll only be 222,000 miles away Monday night, "which is about two earths stacked side by side."

What does that mean?

Basically, it's going to be a little bigger and brighter than normal.

How much bigger and brighter? Try 7% bigger and 15% brighter.

When is the best time to see the supermoon?

Moonrise is at 7:34 p.m.

"We're going to have clear skies," Wieland said. "Should be absolutely magnificent to head out to the beach."

The surfing weatherman himself said the moon's peak will illuminate the night at 11:31 p.m.

Is the moon really pink?

Not at all. It's called a "pink" moon because full moons in April are named after the herb moss pink, or the phlox plant, which is one of the earliest spring flowers to bloom.

What if I miss it?

There will only be two supermoons this year. But the next one is exactly a month away on May 26.

That one will actually be a little closer to the earth -- by 98 miles.