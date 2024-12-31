2 cold fronts headed our way to begin the new year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll enjoy another warm and moderately humid day with a combination of sun and clouds.

Perhaps a touch on the uncomfortable side at times, but overall not too bad.

Good boating weather too! Seas of just 1 to 3 feet with a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

If you're heading out to dinner this evening it's dry with a light breeze and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A cold front arrives early on New Year's Day and the humidity should drop pretty quickly during the morning. This will make for a very comfortable afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s!

That will pretty much set the tone for the rest of the week. Another front arrives this weekend dropping daytime highs down into the 60s by Saturday.

New Year's Eve: Patchy early morning fog. Some of it will be dense at times, especially areas west of Florida's Turnpike. Sun and clouds, muggy by afternoon. High 82.

New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice! High 72.

Friday: Sun and clouds, pleasant! High 73.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler! High 69

Sunday: Another gorgeous day! High 73.