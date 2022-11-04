Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days starts Nov. 7

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday gift-giving season is fast approaching, and retailers are beginning to roll out the deals. But now, shoppers don’t have to face crazed bargain hunters in person or spend a night in line to nab special prices — it’s all going online, and the deals are starting early.

Walmart is leading the charge this year with its November “Deals for Days” event, a weekly drop of sharply reduced prices on all sorts of giftable items.

Sale prices go into effect on Walmart.com each Monday, beginning Nov. 7. Members of Walmart+, the company’s Amazon Prime-like subscription service, get first crack at the deals starting at noon Eastern time.

At 7 p.m., those same prices become available to everyone. Two days later, the discounts hit the stores.

It’s like a Walmart Black Friday, but for the entire month of November. Bonus: You can preview the sale items and start building your gift list now.

Here are 10 of our top picks from the first week of Deals for Days. Happy holiday shopping!

This one’s a stunner: Almost $50 off this sleek piece of wearable tech. The sale price is good for all three colors of the Fitbit watch — black, rose gold and silvery-gray “stone” — and includes free shipping. The Versa is a good choice for folks who love voice control; you can set alarms, check the weather, set reminders and more.

These wireless wonders feature call, track and volume control, plus the ability to use either bud by itself. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, as well, and the noise-isolating fit keeps your tunes crisp. “Finding” capability allows users to find a dropped earbud, too.

Excited about the new Weird Al Yankovic movie on the Roku Channel? Watch it for free on your TV with the Roku streaming stick, in stunning 4K resolution. The device plugs into your TV and allows you to enjoy your streaming shows, all controlled with a single remote. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri, too, so you can just shout out your faves and settle in.

What would a Walmart Black Friday be without a solid deal on a tablet? This Lenovo tab boasts all-day battery life and a sturdy, all-metal case to protect its upgraded processor. It also comes loaded with a kids’ mode, featuring Google Kids Space. It’s got rear- and front-facing cameras, too, for your social media needs.

The Barbie fan on your list will love this collection of Barbie and her friends, all of them from the Barbie Extra series. The Extra dolls are just that, with bold style and a touch of attitude. The set comes with 70 fashion pieces and six pets with smart accessories of their own. (Side note: Buyers gave this set an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars in their reviews! “My daughters were over the moon with joy when they opened this set Christmas morning,” wrote one customer.)

Whoa! Sweet. This burly Bronco shows off the classic car’s latest redesign. Standing over a foot tall, the Bronco comes with a gaming-console-style remote control, and bucks tradition with all batteries included. The truck is rechargeable as well, and comes with a USB cable to juice up.

Imagine the kids’ faces when they get their very own bounce house! Well, a miniature one, anyway. The kit comes with a small fan that inflates the house in 2 minutes and keeps it bouncy while kids play inside. It can be used indoors but is durable enough for outside play, too.

Whee! Youngsters will get a thrill out of this spinning, swinging “flying saucer.” The fabric swing can attach to an existing swing set, or included ropes fasten to a sturdy tree branch. Don’t forget the grownups, too — they might enjoy a soothing outdoor space to read and relax.

Take a break and keep the house clean at the same time with the help of a robot vacuum. The Shark robot cleans rooms in rows, instead of randomly wandering about, then automatically empties itself into a bagless base. It’ll also return to the charging station on its own when batteries are low. “It works so good, easy to set up, just one less chore I need to worry about as a single mom of four,” wrote buyer Marvelmom37 in her 5-star review.

A great gift for the busy coffee lover in your life, the K-Express features a 36-ounce reservoir that keeps the caffeine coming on demand. A removable drip tray allows users to fill a travel mug with coffee before they dash out the door. Oh, and it comes in four cute colors, too.

