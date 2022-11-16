Walmart’s best grocery deals under $10 for your Thanksgiving dinner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s no getting around it — Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost more this year.

With grocery prices up 12% over last year according to Consumer Price Index data, shoppers preparing for the big meal are looking for ways to save money. Walmart, Aldi and other grocery chains have answered that demand by lowering prices on some of their Thanksgiving staples this November to prices from years past.

Earlier this month, Walmart pledged to lower prices on many items to match their prices from last Thanksgiving. Among those Thanksgiving essentials that are now marked at the same price as last year, there are plenty of groceries you can pick up at the retailer for under $10.

From Thanksgiving staples like macaroni and cheese and potatoes, to dessert like pecan pie, take a look some of the best Thanksgiving groceries you’ll find at Walmart for under $10.

It’s not Thanksgiving without stuffing, and you can get a box of Walmart’s Great Value brand for just 88 cents.

Made with real cornmeal, it cooks in just five minutes. You can also choose to not cook it and use it as croutons on a salad or sprinkle it as a topping on a Thanksgiving casserole.

With a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, some Walmart customers say it’s great even as a leftover and some say they prefer it over the competing brand-name stuffing mix.

If you like to fill out your table with protein options beyond turkey, a pork loin can be a tasty and affordable addition to the Thanksgiving meal. You can get a Smithfield Roasted Garlic and Herb Seasoned pork loin filet for $3.48 per pound, or $6.26 for one pork loin.

The pork loin filet is rubbed with roasted garlic and herb seasonings. Quick and easy to make, simply bake it in the oven or throw it on the grill if you’ve run out of oven space on Thanksgiving.

If yams are a must-have for you on Thanksgiving, you can get a 40-ounce (2 pounds) can of Bruce’s Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes in Syrup for $2.96.

The yams are made from the most tender part of the sweet potato, called the sweetheart. To cook as a side dish, simply pour them in a pot and heat them on the stove, or add them to a casserole. You can also mix them with marshmallows, brown sugar and butter for a dessert.

Mac and cheese is Thanksgiving day staple in many homes, and right now you can get a 40-ounce (2 pound) box of frozen Stouffer’s Macaroni and Cheese for $8.18 cents.

With five 1-cup servings, you can serve about five people with one box and thanks to it being frozen, all you have to do is pop it in the oven while you’re cooking the rest of your Turkey Day feast.

Cornbread muffins can be a sweet addition to the Thanksgiving table — and an affordable one. You can find Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread Mix at Walmart for just 98 cents for a 7-ounce pouch.

To make, simply add milk and eggs and it’s ready in minutes. You can pour the batter into a muffin tin for individual servings or bake it in a cast iron pan for a crispy edge.

Dinner rolls are a staple for a cozy Thanksgiving meal, but you don’t have to make them from scratch. Walmart has 12 Freshness Guaranteed Hawaiian Dinner Rolls for just $2.88, which is just 24 cents each.

Along with simply serving them with butter, you can also use them to make bread pudding or other bread-based desserts and save them for the day after Thanksgiving to make sliders with leftover turkey.

You can make a lot of mashed potatoes with a 5-pound Bag of Russet Potatoes for $2.44.

At just 48.8 cents per pound, the potatoes are a steal, and they’ll go a long way if you don’t use them all for mashed potatoes. You can use them for baked potatoes, shred them for hash browns on Thanksgiving morning, make a potato soup or cut them up for French fries.

If you’ll be making mashed potatoes, you’ll of course need gravy. You can get a pouch of McCormick Brown Gravy Mix that makes 1 cup of gravy for just $1.

One of the easiest things to make on Thanksgiving, the gravy pouch only calls for the addition of water. It can be cooked on the stovetop, or, if you’re out of room, in the microwave.

Whether you’re making green bean casserole or simply serving them on the side, you can get 12 ounces of frozen Great Value Cut Green Beans for 88 cents.

The green beans come in a steamable bag, so you can put it right in the microwave and the green beans will be ready in minutes.

No Thanksgiving is complete without dessert! You can get a 23-ounce pecan pie for just $4.38.

Made with a tender crust, golden brown sweet filling and topped with pecans, the pie serves five people. It can be served plain or with ice cream or whipped topping.

If you can’t find what you need at Walmart, Aldi has selling their Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices. While prices may vary depending on the market, Target is also offering a $25 Thanksgiving Dinner that includes a 10-pound turkey, plus six sides.

Have you prepared your Thanksgiving menu?

By Kaitlin Gates, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.