US urges Israel to delay ground invasion in Gaza

An intense barrage of airstrikes hit Gaza on Monday, where the Israeli military says it struck 320 militant targets.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says at least 436 people were killed. Israel Defense Forces also released video of its troops training for a widely expected ground invasion into Gaza.

The IDF told Scripps News Correspondent Jason Bellini about a new advanced weapons system called "The Iron Sting." It's a mortar system guided by GPS and laser.

"The mortar's designed for use in both open terrain and urban environments. The shells can penetrate double reinforced concrete," said Bellini.

The U.S. is reportedly urging a delay on an invasion to allow time to negotiate for the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants.

"We agree the top priority has to be going after Hamas. There's no daylight here. We also think it's important for humanitarian assistance to flow and for our hostages to get home with their families, and we're working on all three of those things," said John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

The Israeli military updated the number of hostages to 222 based on new intelligence.

A third humanitarian convoy from Egypt did enter Gaza Monday, while UN workers unloaded the aid that arrived in weekend convoys. And more help is coming from Turkey.

The Turkish Air Force shared footage of a plane carrying medical supplies leaving Ankara for Egypt.

The war, in its 17th day Monday, was the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said Monday that at least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed and 15,270 wounded. In the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage into southern Israel. In addition, 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, Israel's military has said. Four of those have been released, a mother and daughter on Friday and two more on Monday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

