'We'll see what happens': As Israel-Iran conflict deepens, Trump weighs military options

As tensions continue to escalate in a war of words and missiles between Israel and Iran, Iran's supreme leader firmly declared that his country will not surrender and cautioned that any U.S. military intervention could result in "irreparable damage."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, appears to be weighing his options regarding U.S. involvement. When pressed by reporters about potential military engagement, he refrained from revealing specific plans but hinted that the next week will be very big.

Trump also noted that Iranian officials have reached out to the White House expressing a desire to negotiate. However, he emphasized that the Iranians had a previous 60-day window for negotiations before Israel launched its first major strike on Iran last week.

In recent remarks, Trump reflected on his Truth Social post calling for Iran’s "unconditional surrender," stating: “They had bad intentions. You know, for 40 years they would say death to America, death to Israel, death to anybody else they didn't like. They were bullies. They were schoolyard bullies. And now they're not bullies anymore, but we'll see what happens.”

Iran's supreme leader has staunchly rejected calls for surrender, asserting that U.S. military involvement could trigger an "all-out war." An Iranian diplomat warned that such actions would lead to significant conflict.

Meanwhile, President Trump is scheduled to meet with his national security team in The Situation Room today. Secretary of Defense options for possible U.S. military engagement are under review as U.S. warships and aircraft continue to move into the Middle East. Currently, the U.S. remains in a defensive role, aiding Israel in countering Iranian missile attacks. However, changes in this strategy may be imminent in the coming week.

