'You owe the people answers': GOP senators berate Secret Service director at RNC

Things got heated during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee when a group of angry GOP senators confronted Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, demanding answers about alleged security flaws leading up to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In a video shared on social media by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, she and others can be seen shouting at Cheatle about the attack as they followed her through the halls of the RNC.

"This was an assassination attempt! You owe the people answers. You owe President Trump answers!” Blackburn shouted.

"“It’s stonewalling!” Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming added.

Barrasso told Scripps News that the heated confrontation stemmed from a background briefing senators received from Cheatle earlier in the day, which he said did not address the alleged security failures on the day of the Trump attack. Barrasso described the call as a "reading of talking points, stonewalling, and then cutting off questions after just a few questions."

"She can't run, can't hide, and actually has to sit there and take questions, which she didn't do on the call," he said. "She didn't even take very many questions on the call — and let it be seen by the American people."

Multiple investigations have been launched since the shocking assassination attempt last weekend at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, gained access to the rooftop of a building nearly 150 yards from where Trump was speaking and fired multiple rounds toward Trump, injuring the former president and two rally attendees and leaving one man dead.

However, as days have passed with little new information, Cheatle has come under intense scrutiny as many question the security efforts and procedures at the event that would allow such an attack to occur. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has also subpoenaed Cheatle to compel her to testify before a public hearing.

"The assassination attempt of the former President and current Republican nominee for president represents a total failure of the agency’s core mission and demands Congressional oversight," Chairman Rep. James Comer wrote in a letter to Cheatle.

A spokesperson for the committee confirmed to Scripps News on Wednesday that Cheatle has agreed to comply with the subpoena and appear for a hearing on July 22.

“The Secret Service is working with all involved federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again,” Cheatle said in a statement earlier this week. “We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action.”