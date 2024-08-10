Trove of documents, 911 calls from Uvalde shooting massacre released after media legal fight

After a lengthy legal battle, authorities of the city of Uvalde, Texas, have turned over various pieces of additional information from the case of the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The trove of records released includes police videos, 911 calls and text messages.

Scripps News is one of several media companies that asked a judge to require the city to turn over this additional information.

Dashcam videos and police bodycam footage were also included in the records released on Saturday.

A scathing report from the U.S. Department of Justice in January found that almost 400 police officers waited for over 70 minutes before they confronted a gunman, killing him.

Scripps News has been combing through the documents and videos released on Saturday.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.