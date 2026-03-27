Savannah Guthrie rejoining ‘Today’ amid search for missing mother

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s Today, announced she will return to the program April 6 after nearly two months away following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing Feb. 1 from her Tucson, Arizona, home in an apparent kidnapping. Despite thousands of tips, she remains missing and no suspects have been identified.

Today aired an interview with Savannah Guthrie on Thursday and Friday, marking her first appearance on the show she has co-hosted since 2012. In the conversation with Hoda Kotb, Guthrie explained her decision to return.

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“I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family,” Guthrie said. “I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try.”

Her co-host Craig Melvin said the show is ready to welcome her back.

“It’s where she belongs. It’s where we all want her to be,” Melvin said.

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Guthrie described the anguish of her mother’s disappearance:

“We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”“I wake up every night in the middle of the night,” she said. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. It is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. I will not hide my face. She needs to come home now.”

Guthrie returned to New York several weeks ago and visited the Today set to thank colleagues for their support.