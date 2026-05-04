Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical condition, his spokesman says

Rudolph Giuliani, the ex-mayor of New York City and a former adviser to President Donald Trump, is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, his spokesman said Sunday.

Spokesman Ted Goodman didn’t say what sent the 81-year-old to the hospital or how long he’s been there.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said in a statement on social media. He said Giuliani “remains in critical but stable condition.”

Giuliani hosted his online show, “America’s Mayor Live,” Friday night from Palm Beach, Florida.

As he opened the show, he coughed and his voice sounded more raspy than usual. He remarked: “My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I’ll get closer to the microphone.”

Giuliani was dubbed “America’s mayor” in light of his leadership in New York after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

He later became Trump’s personal attorney for a time and a vocal proponent of Trump’s allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, won by Democrat Joe Biden. Trump and his backers lost dozens of lawsuitsclaiming fraud, and numerous recounts, reviews and audits of the election results turned up no signs of significant wrongdoing or error.