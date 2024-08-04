Pain to Purpose: Mother fights to end human trafficking after losing daughter

Carolyn Kinkoph's daughter, Courtney, had a promising future as a high school honor roll student and soon-to-be art major. But her dreams of being an artist were never fulfilled.

"Unfortunately, she ended up being in an abusive relationship just prior to leaving for college," Carolyn said.

Courtney broke free from that relationship but endured another battle.

"She was diagnosed as schizoaffective bipolar," mom added. "She began using substances we suspect to cope with the illness, or the illness may have been."

Carolyn checked her daughter into a mental hospital when she was 23-years-old — a decision she thought would put Courtney on the road to recovery. Instead, that same hospital would be the place Courtney would meet her first sex trafficker.

"She met that trafficker inpatient at a psychiatric hospital in Cleveland," Carolyn said. "That's when her hell increased."

For six years Carolyn didn't hear from her daughter or know where she was. She would receive texts from Courtney's traffickers saying things like "she asked me to be her pimp. I think I'll be her pimp."

In February 2022, Courtney was found dead in an abandoned apartment building in Cleveland.

"She was tortured and tormented and traumatized until she died," Carolyn said.

To this day, she says her daughter could've been saved.

"Within two weeks of her death, there were three officers or detectives who encountered her while she was homeless, while she was missing, whil she was most likely addicted," Carolyn said.

"If they would have called me or her father... we could have gotten her the help that she needed," Carolyn added. "She wouldn't have died alone on a couch in an apartment by herself."

Today, Carolyn works to raise awareness about human trafficking. She partners with schools and public safety officers in Cleveland.

Carolyn is also earning her doctorate degree at Cleveland State University with a focus on human trafficking research. And even though her daughter is gone, Carolyn says Courtney would appreciate knowing what she is doing to help girls like her.

"Before she passed away, she knew the work I was doing. I had already started the coalition," Carolyn said. "...but I think she'd be proud of the work that I'm doing, especially that it's in honor of her memory."

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Don't stay silent. Report it, end it, and save a person's life.