US service member killed in Iraq during 'controlled detonation' of Iranian drone, military says

One U.S. service member was killed and another wounded Saturday in northern Iraq during a "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian attack drone, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday.

The death came a day after two other U.S. service members were killed during ballistic missile and drone attacks on an American base in Jordan. One other service member remains missing, though the military said "unidentified remains" were found Sunday and were being evaluated.

CENTCOM said it is withholding any additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen Americans, out of respect for their families.

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The attacks come as Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned of “unforgettable lessons” if the U.S. continues its attacks. Fighting has intensified in recent days after a ceasefire between the two countries broke down.

The U.S. has sought to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route used to transport more than one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Although Iran’s military has been weakened by U.S. strikes, it has continued to maintain control over the strait, frustrating President Donald Trump and U.S. allies.

Seventeen U.S. service members have died since the war began in late February.