Soldier dies in training accident at Louisiana Army facility

A U.S. soldier is dead following a non-combat-related exercise, according to The Mountain Post.

In a statement on Monday, Colorado's Fort Carson, where the soldier was stationed, said 1st Lt. Zachary Galli — who was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion — died during a training accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center located at Fort Johnson, formerly known as Fort Polk, in Louisiana.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

The 23-year-old Army soldier was from Williamsburg, Virginia.

The accident is currently under investigation and the base would not elaborate about what led to Galli's death.

This story was originally published by Aidan Hulting at Scripps News Colorado Springs.