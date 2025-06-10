Military ramps up recruitment efforts, spends billions to attract new enlistees

Billions of dollars are being spent to not only recruit the next generation of service members in the United States, but to retain the military's top existing talent. Those, and other efforts, now appear to be paying off.

Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, shared insights into the military's modern recruitment dilemma. He emphasized the changing cultural landscape regarding service.

"The propensity to serve is a little bit different. There's some cultural expectations that I think we just need to do a real better job explaining why that sacrifice up front is going to pay dividends long term," Verissimo stated.

IN RELATED NEWS | US military stepping up drone warfare technology and training

Recruiting isn't just a cultural challenge; it also comes at a substantial financial cost. The Associated Press reports the U.S. has spent over $6 billion in the past three years to counter enlistment shortages. The Navy alone has paid retention bonuses to approximately 70,000 sailors each of the past three years.

"The Navy is committed to attracting and developing Americans who can innovate, solve hard problems, and dominate in combat. We must improve with urgency," said Admiral James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, to members of a House subcommittee in May.

There has also been a shift in recruiting manpower. Verissimo explained, "We got those folks there to be the recruiters and really go after those young sailors, and that's making the difference."

The Navy has also ramped up its social media presence. "We are adapting to that different environment and getting the message out," Verissimo said, noting that these efforts are starting to pay off.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Global military spending reaches highest rate since the Cold War, report says

In a promising sign, the Navy met its goal of signing up more than 40,000 recruits in 2024—marking the first time that's happened in three years. The defense secretary indicated that President Trump’s election may have contributed to the uptick in enlistment, though increases began well before last November.

Verissimo remains optimistic about the future. "The dedication that our sailors bring to serve in their nation pulls at the strings of this generation as much as any other generation," he said, confident in the enduring power of a calling to service.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Blaine Stewart with the Scripps News Group.