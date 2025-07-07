Coast Guard swimmer called a hero for helping rescue over 160 people in Texas floods

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard is being hailed as a hero for rescuing over 160 people during the catastrophic flash floods in Central Texas on the Fourth of July.

U.S. Coast Guard Heartland, which is headquartered in New Orleans and serves multiple states, said on Facebook that U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Scott Ruskan assisted in the evacuation of 169 people.

It was Ruskan's first mission as a member of the Coast Guard, and he led triage coordination for most of the operation.

The Coast Guard said Ruskan also helped direct girls from Camp Mystic to rescue helicopters.

According to local weather officials, the heavy rains pushed the Guadalupe River to swell to 26 feet in just 45 minutes — its second-highest height on record.

The devastating floods resulted in over 90 deaths, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Dozens of those deaths were children. The number is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue in the region.

On Monday, Camp Mystic said it lost 27 counselors and campers when a wall of water slammed into its cabins built along the river.

