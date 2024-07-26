Justin Timberlake’s lawyer claims singer wasn't intoxicated during DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake's lawyer claims the pop star was not drunk when he was arrested in June for driving while intoxicated in New York’s Sag Harbor Village.

In the statement obtained by Court TV, attorney Edward Burke, Jr. said Timberlake "should not have been arrested," adding that the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office made “significant errors” in the case.

In response, the DA's Office admitted to a "ministerial error in the original accusatory instrument."

"Thereafter, on July 2, 2024, an amended accusatory instrument was filed correcting that error," the DA's Office stated. "The facts and circumstance of the case have not been changed."

Timberlake is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 2, the DA's Office said.

The DA told Court TV, "We stand ready to litigate the underlying facts of this case in court, rather than in the press."

However, Burke, Jr. said he is "confident that this charge will be dismissed."

Timberlake was arrested in the early morning hours on June 18 while driving a BMW after police say he failed to stop at a stop sign and maintain his lane while driving.

Police said in a statement shortly after the arrest that "upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

A police report indicated that an officer observed Timberlake with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, noting that the singer had trouble standing.

Police said there was a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on Timberlake's breath, and said he "performed poorly" on all standard field sobriety tests.