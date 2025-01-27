'I'm proud': Pardoned Jan. 6 defendant expresses no remorse

Gina Bisignano cut off her ankle bracelet last week.

The Beverly Hills beautician, who currently lives in Florida, was one of the first defendants charged with federal crimes after participating at the protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She was indicted on seven charges, including destruction of government property and engaging in physical violence.

“I mean, the ankle bracelet was four years of tyranny and persecution and I think I wore it with dignity,” Bisignano said. “As you can see I bedazzled it. I took one for the team and the American people.”

Bisignano is one of the about 1,500 people who received a pardon from President Donald Trump. Although she was convicted for some of the charges in the indictment, she was never formally sentenced after four years of legal maneuvering.

RELATED STORY | 'Was a mistake': Sen. Lindsey Graham denounces Trump pardoning Jan. 6 rioters

Bisignano said the motive for attending the protest was trying to change government. She also said various legal maneuvering was part of her strategy to “delay, delay, delay,” because she was hoping for a pardon.

“I’m smarter than people think I am,” she said.

Bisignano also said she has no remorse for her actions and would participate in a similar protest to Jan. 6 in the future, if given the opportunity.

“I’m proud,” she said. “I’m proud. I mean, half the country is on my side… I think more people are waking up to the tyranny.”

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel — a Democrat also from Florida — told Scripps News West Palm Beach that she “disagreed” with the pardons, recalling how she hid in the Capitol building for four hours during the protest.

“I wouldn’t call that patriotism on the part of the mob,” Rep. Frankel said. “I would call it patriotism on the part of the very brave officers who tried to protect us that day.”

The congresswoman said she was in “shock” during the attack and tried to find a gas mask. She said it was a “harrowing” experience.

RELATED STORY | Son of man pardoned for Jan. 6 riot involvement says he’s terrified

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-New York, expressed similar sentiments after President Trump's pardons were announced.

“What happened on January 6 was wrong,” Lawler said. "It never should have happened, and I believe those that committed acts of violence and certainly against police officers should always be held accountable.”

Bisignano has a different opinion than the two members of Congress. She believes her time at the Capitol on Jan. 6 started a “revolution,” leading to the removal of former President Joe Biden from office.

“I think it started as a revolution for righteousness,” Bisignano said. “I believe in history we will go down as people who attempted to save our republic and our democracy.”

This story was originally published by Ethan Stein at Scripps News West Palm Beach.