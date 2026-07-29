Florida player beats 1-in-290 million odds to win Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Florida is waking up a multimillionaire. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Florida, as it was the only ticket to match all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot is worth $800 million, or an estimated $344 million cash option. Most winners opt for the lump sum.

The winning numbers were the white balls 34, 48, 49, 59 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

The ticket was sold at Wawa, located at 14510 State Road 70 East, in Bradenton, Florida.

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It is the largest jackpot win of 2026 so far. Tuesday also marked the third jackpot win for Mega Millions in 2026. The last time a winning ticket was sold was March 17 in Ohio.

Tuesday's drawing ended a streak of 38 drawings without a winner.

The odds of matching all six numbers are about 1 in 290 million. Matching only the five white balls — without the Mega Ball — wins at least $1 million. The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

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