Family of Idaho murder victim slams plea deal: 'Shocking and cruel'

The family of Kaylee Goncalves is criticizing a proposed plea deal that would spare the life of the man accused of killing her and three other University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with fatally stabbing Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen inside an off-campus home in November 2022.

Kohberger’s trial was scheduled to begin in August, where he could have faced the death penalty if convicted. Under the proposed deal, he would plead guilty to the murders in exchange for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Goncalves family not only opposed the plea deal, but they also criticized the threat of capital punishment. The Goncalves family called it an “illusion” in the criminal justice system.

“When available, it serves as a bargaining tool for the state, and when rarely applied, it’s never enforced due to a highly inefficient appellate process,” the family said in a statement posted to Facebook.

They also criticized prosecutors for disregarding their wishes, saying they were only briefly consulted about the plea deal, which they strongly opposed.

“The introduction of this plea deal, just weeks before the scheduled trial, is both shocking and cruel,” Kaylee’s sister, Aubrie, said. “Had this proposal come a year and a half ago, the families could have had time to process, discuss, and potentially come to terms with the idea of a life sentence — however difficult that may be.”

Kohberger is expected to appear in court Wednesday, when a judge will decide whether to accept the plea deal.

The Goncalves family also faulted the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office for what they called a rushed timeline.

“Adding insult to injury, they’re rushing the plea, giving families just one day to coordinate and appear at the courthouse,” the family said.