DOJ files sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation

The U.S. Department of Justice has officially filed an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation for allegedly monopolizing the music and live entertainment industry and driving up ticket prices for fans.

The lawsuit, which is backed by 29 states and Washington, D.C., claims Live Nation violated antitrust laws due to the market dominance of its Ticketmaster unit. The company has drawn widespread scrutiny for charging exorbitant fees for tickets, with prices often far exceeding their face value.

Live Nation Executive Vice President Dan Wall recently authored a blog called "The Truth About Ticket Prices," defending his company's pricing policies. The post came as federal officials have discussed implementing new rules eliminating so-called "junk fees," making companies post their "all-in" price for consumers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.