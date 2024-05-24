Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo procedure at Walter Reed, will transfer power to deputy

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will undergo a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening and will transfer power temporarily to his deputy as he continues to deal with bladder issues that arose in December following his treatment for prostate cancer, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The procedure is elective and minimally invasive, “is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis,” Ryder said.

"The Secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure, so Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense and serve as the Acting Secretary of Defense," the Pentagon said in a Friday statement.

Austin was hospitalized in February for what was at the time an undisclosed cancer-related procedure. He spent two weeks in the hospital to receive treatment for complications from prostate cancer surgery.

At the time, neither Austin nor the Pentagon informed top members of the Biden administration about his hospitalization. Biden criticized what he called a lapse in judgment in the incident.

It also prompted a Congressional inquiry and review of the procedures used when cabinet members are incapacitated.