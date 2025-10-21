Virginia Giuffre's memoir alleges abuse at the hands of Epstein and others

Virginia Giuffre's memoir released Tuesday, publishing some new details about her experience as a survivor of sexual abuse.

The book details Giuffre's experiences with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as a history of abuse over her lifetime that began before she met Epstein.

Giuffre alleges that her father molested her and also traded her to a family friend between the ages of 7 and 11 years old. Her father has denied those claims.

Giuffre also alleges rape by a construction worker and by somebody who ran an escort service.

Giuffre met Epstein through Ghislane Maxwell. She was working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort when Maxwell approached her and invited her over for an interview. According to the book, her father drove her to the interview, at which both Epstein and Maxwell raped her.

Giuffre names several individuals in the book, including Prince Andrew. She writes that he felt entitled, as if "having sex with me was his birthright."

She writes that Prince Andrew abused her on multiple occasions, including once on Epstein Island along with underaged girls who did not speak English.

Other individuals named include Marvin Minsky and Jean-Luc Brunel. Giuffre also discusses unnamed individuals who were associated with Epstein, including multiple billionaires, a prime minister, a senator and a gubernatorial candidate who eventually won in a Western state.

The memoir releases as Congress is at an impasse over the release of the Epstein files, which purport to show broad details of the Justice Department's investigation into Epstein.

The House is set to swear in Democratic Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who is expected to give Democrats in the chamber enough support to advance a measure that would compel the release of the files.

Rep. Grijalva believes Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to swear her in to prevent this.

Speaker Johnson told Scripps News early in October that Grijalva would be sworn in once the House returns to regular session. But it appears Johnson's hope is that the Senate will deal with the government shutdown before House lawmakers return.