State terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione dropped in health care CEO murder case

A New York judge dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Judge Gregory Carro stated the charges were legally insufficient.

“While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to ‘intimidate and coerce a civilian population,’ and indeed, there was no evidence presented of such a goal,” Carro wrote.

Castro allowed the second-degree murder and weapons charges to stand. Mangione is also facing federal charges, including for murder, stalking and a firearms violation.

Federal prosecutors filed a formal notice with the court stating they plan to seek the death penalty.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.