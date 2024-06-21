2 dead, multiple shot at Arkansas grocery store

Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting Friday at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, authorities said.

Fordyce is about 70 miles south of Little Rock, the state's capital.

Arkansas State Police said a law enforcement officer was also wounded in the shooting, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, at the Mad Butcher grocery store.

"The shooter was critically injured after being shot by law enforcement and has been taken into custody," police said in a statement.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said she is in contact with police at the scene.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," she stated on X. "My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.