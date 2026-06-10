Bill Gates tells House panel Epstein used extramarital affair to blackmail him

Bill Gates testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Microsoft co-founder told lawmakers that Epstein blackmailed him over extramarital affairs but said he had no involvement in Epstein's crimes. He also said he never visited Epstein's home or his island.

“I have never victimized anyone," Gates said. "While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated."

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Gates' name appears nearly 3,000 times in federal records tied to Epstein, including calendar entries, emails and photographs.

During his testimony, Gates acknowledged that he was aware of Epstein's reputation and prior conviction for sex crimes. However, the billionaire said he viewed his relationship with Epstein as a way to connect with wealthy donors who could support his global health initiatives, according to Democratic lawmakers who questioned him.

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Democrats on the committee said Gates also testified that he knew people in Epstein's orbit who may have been involved in the abuse. They said Gates also told them that he personally knew individuals who may have been victims of Epstein.

Wednesday's interview was not recorded on video. However, a transcript of the testimony is expected to be released by the committee at a later date.