Multiple people shot during active shooting on Brown University campus

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, encouraged those on campus to seek shelter after an active shooting was reported on campus Saturday afternoon. After authorities originally said one person was in custody, they later retracted that statement, saying no suspect was in custody.

Officials first reported an active shooting near the Barus and Holley Engineering building on campus at 4:22 p.m. Later on, police said they reported a second report of shots fired, but later said those reports were unfounded. Two hours later, officials said the situation remains "ongoing."

Providence Police said that multiple people have been shot. Officials have not given an exact number of casualties. Brown University confirmed that several victims were transported to area hospitals.

"Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice," Providence Police said.

WATCH LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE



Brown University said that multiple exams were being held inside at the time of the shooting.

"We have been and continue to be very grateful to law enforcement and emergency medical personnel. Please continue to take all steps to remain safe. Follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel and avoid the area," Brown University said.

The university's student-run newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald, reported that it obtained video showing police assisting several people on the ground.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee confirmed that state police and Rhode Island's Emergency Management Agency were "working closely" with local authorities.

President Donald Trump reacted to the shooting on his Truth Social account.

"I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene," he said.

The university has 10,000 total students.