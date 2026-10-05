Wrong-way driver causes deadly 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A wrong-way driver sparked a deadly three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on I-95 in West Palm Beach, killing one person and seriously injuring two others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-95 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Investigators say a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling south in the inside lane of northbound I-95, driving the wrong way as it approached Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

A Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling north in the inside lane when its driver, a 68-year-old West Palm Beach man, attempted to swerve right to avoid the oncoming pickup, but was unable to avoid collision.

Following the initial impact, the pickup rotated and came to rest in the inside northbound lane. The van spun across the roadway from west to east.

A Cadillac El Dorado was traveling north behind the van and was unable to avoid the wreckage. The Cadillac then struck the rear of the van, according to FHP.

The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP has not shared the identity of the driver.

The wrong-way driver, a 26-year-old West Palm Beach man, and the Cadillac driver suffered serious injuries and were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.

All northbound lanes of I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard remained closed while the crash was being investigated, but have since reopened.

