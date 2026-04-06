West Palm Beach waterfront and streets reopen after boat show closures cause a month of traffic delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach is reopening streets and the waterfront after the boat show setup and breakdown caused nearly a month of traffic and pedestrian closures.

A city spokeswoman said northbound South Flagler Drive from Lakeview Avenue to Banyan Boulevard reopened at 6 p.m. Friday. The remainder of the street, from Lakeview Avenue to Fern Street, will open on Monday, April 6. The Green Market also returned on Saturday.

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach streets finally reopen after boat show delays

Downtown West Palm Beach roads reopen after boat show closures

For weeks, chain-link fences, heavy equipment and a sea of cones have blocked off the waterfront and closed the northbound lanes of South Flagler. The closures have made traffic nearly unbearable for some and the area unwalkable for others.

WPTV has been hearing from downtown residents about their frustrations with the impact on their lives and the traffic it has caused.

"I definitely don't drive down here during those those times. And then I know that it does affect the walking, so I do stay away from it," resident Todd Bucey said.

"I think it's just annoying not being able to walk on the waterfront. That's one of the reasons that I live here," resident Neil Olmstead said.

Nick Lyons and his dog Floyd have lived downtown for six years.

"I thought by now it might be taken care of," Lyons said.

"We'll walk down the street (and find a) dead end, have to walk all the way back, go back down (and find another) dead end, and it just kind of creates a lot of chaos for us. So I love the boat show, but it is such a big project that it creates a lot of hassle for the locals," Lyons said.

When told about the reopening schedule, residents expressed relief.

"Well, that's great to hear," Lyons said.

"Is that what the expectation actually is? Yeah, it'd be great. I just think it was too long," Olmstead said.