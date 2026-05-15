West Palm Beach road closures along Intracoastal continue through May 19 for flood protection work

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in West Palm Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway should be aware of some ongoing work over the next few days as the city works to improve its flood protection program.

Officials said they are currently constructing tidal valve improvements, which require temporary lane and intersection closures at several locations to complete the installations.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Greg Weiss posted on his Facebook page that full roadway closures associated with the project include:



Cordova Road at South Flagler Drive — closed May 13-19

Monceaux Road and South Flagler Drive — closed through May 15

Previous work associated with the project was scheduled to wrap at the following locations and dates:



S. Lakeside Court at North Flagler Drive on Tuesday, May 12

Edmore Road at South Flagler Drive on Wednesday, May 13

Ninth Street at North Flagler Drive on Friday, May 15

Weiss said that the project is also operating under a grant deadline, which requires an accelerated schedule.