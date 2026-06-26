WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A record number of Floridians are expected to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend, and tire safety could be the difference between a safe trip and a dangerous one.

WATCH: Ways to keep you and your family safe on the roads this Fourth of July

Ways to keep you and your family safe on the roads this Fourth of July

AAA expects nearly 4.6 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday — up about 3%, or roughly 146,000 more travelers than in 2025. About 4 million of those trips will be by car. Another 330,000 travelers are expected to fly, and roughly 204,000 will travel by bus, train, cruise, or other means.

Florida is also one of the top domestic travel destinations, meaning heavy inbound traffic will add to congestion on major routes including I-4, I-95, and roads leading to beaches and theme parks. AAA and INRIX data suggest drivers avoid afternoon and evening travel, particularly around July 2 heading out and July 5 and 6 on the return. Early mornings are generally the best times to drive.

On a typical July day, Florida sees an average of 7 to 8 traffic fatalities. The Fourth of July itself historically brings a 44% spike, with an average of about 11 fatalities on that day alone, based on data from 2017 through 2021. Past holiday weekends have seen 25 to 32 or more deaths statewide., with many linked to alcohol and non-seatbelt use.

With those numbers in mind, now is the time to make sure your car is ready for the long drive.

"You always want to be on top of your tire pressure because you don't want to blow up on 4th of July a tire instead of fireworks," Benny Garcia at Palm Beach Tire Pros said.

It is also important to know when to replace your tires. An easy way to check use a penny. Place it upside down in the tire treads. If you can see all of Abraham Lincoln's head, it is time to change your tires.

Garcia also explained how to read the date code on a tire to know its age. The first two numbers are the week that it was made and the last two is the year that it was made.

"You guys want to be aware of the lifespan of your tires. They usually last between 5 to 6 years," Garcia said.

Before hitting the highway, inspect your vehicle and check your tires, battery, and fluids. Always check the oil and make sure you have an emergency kit packed.

Once on the road, stay alert, put your phone away, and avoid distractions. Fatigued driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.