Video shows semi erupt in flames during scary crash on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A driver's dashboard camera recorded the terrifying moments a tractor-trailer erupted in flames during a rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike this week.

The wreck occurred Wednesday afternoon in Broward County near the Sunrise Boulevard exit.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows semi crash, erupt in flames on Florida's Turnpike

The tractor-trailer could be seen slamming into the median and catching fire as it overturned on the opposite side of the highway, sending debris into the path of multiple vehicles.

David Platt, the driver who recorded the video, said the scary wreck happened during rush hour. The time stamp on the video showed it happened just after 4 p.m.

Platt said his instincts kicked in, prompting him to pull over and rush over to the fiery wreck.

The crash left all southbound lanes of the Turnpike closed in the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for more details on the wreck, including whether anyone was injured.