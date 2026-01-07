Semi-truck carrying propane sets on fire on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck carrying propane tanks engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County Wednesday morning, shutting down all lanes and causing major delays for many commuters.

The incident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. at mile marker 167 in the western part of the county. Northbound lanes fully reopened, and southbound lanes are now partially reopened.

Florida Highway Patrol told WPTV that the reason for the fire is unknown, and that the driver was unharmed.

This story will be updated as lanes reopen.