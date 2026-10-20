Truck fire shuts down Florida's Turnpike South in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A truck fire is blocking both southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 161, approximately nine miles ahead of the Okeechobee Road/State Road 70 exit.

As of 8:50 a.m., one southbound lane is now open while crews remain on scene working to clear the incident. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

WPTV

It's unclear what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured. WPTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for additional information.

This story will be updated as more details become available and lanes reopen.