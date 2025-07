BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — All eastbound lanes from the FEC railroad tracks to Federal Highway, on Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach, are closed due to a traffic incident.

The Boynton Beach Police Department has confirmed with WPTV that the accident does not involve a train or a pedestrian.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.