Teenager killed in single-vehicle Tesla crash on U.S. 27 in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 27 in western Palm Beach County on Monday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Paris Huggins, 19, was driving a Tesla southbound at the 13000 block of U.S. 27 at around 5 p.m. Monday when she veered off the roadway for an undetermined reason.

Huggins' vehicle hit a concrete utility pole, rolled over several times, then hit a wooden utility pole before catching on fire.

The crash report says passing motorists pulled Huggins from the vehicle, but she was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. No alcohol or drugs are suspected to have been a cause of the crash.

