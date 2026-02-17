Teen dead after late-night motorcycle crash in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — A teen was killed after a crash in Greenacres Monday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Emmanuel Alzate, 17, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Jog Road. Deputies say Alzate was driving at a high rate of speed when a Volkswagen SUV, driving northbound on Jog Road, began turning left towards Jog Park Drive.

Alzate's motorcycle hit the passenger side of the SUV, and he was ejected from the bike. Alzate was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

According to the crash report, Alzate was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.