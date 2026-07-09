WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When your car breaks down on the side of the road, who would you call? According to a new global study, the answer isn't who you might expect.

While car maintenance tips flood social media feeds daily, real-world trust tells a different story. New international research from Auto Trader surveyed more than 3,000 drivers across 15 countries and found that when rubber meets the road — literally — experience trumps online expertise every time.

The clear winner? Generation X. Those drivers in their 40s to early 60s earned the crown as the most trusted group globally for car repairs, with 57% of motorists worldwide choosing them to change a tire when push comes to shove.

WATCH: Would you trust a Gen Z to repair your vehicle?

Study: Gen X drivers earn roadside trust, Gen Z gets 0% confidence

American drivers showed even stronger confidence in Gen X, with a striking 67% putting their faith in this generation's hands-on know-how. The results for younger drivers? Not so flattering. Gen Z didn't receive a single vote of confidence from American drivers when it came to tire changes — a harsh 0% trustworthiness rating that was echoed in the U.K., Portugal and Australia.

"I would say the older generation, maybe Gen X, 40 to 60 years old," one driver explained. "They have a lot of experience, and they've been around the block a few times."

Another driver was more blunt: "I think that, um, I mean, I love Gen Z. I think they're great, like in so many ways, but I just don't know if I would necessarily trust them."

The study suggests this trust gap isn't about age bias — it's about earned credibility through real-world experience.