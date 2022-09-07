Watch Now
Southern Boulevard Bridge briefly closes less than week after reopening

Drawbridge had been closed since 2017 during construction of new bridge
The new Southern Boulevard Bridge connecting West Palm Beach to Palm Beach has closed less than a week after opening.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Sep 07, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Less than a week after reopening, the Southern Boulevard Bridge closed again for a few hours Wednesday.

An alert from the town of Palm Beach said the drawbridge was "closed due to a malfunction." It reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The new bridge, which links Palm Beach to West Palm Beach over the Lake Worth Lagoon, opened Sept. 1.

The previous bridge, which was first built in 1950, closed in April 2017 during construction of the new bridge.

Video from WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli showed the crossing gates lowered and vehicles unable to cross from the West Palm Beach side.

Town officials didn't say what caused the malfunction.

