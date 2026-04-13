Smart traffic lights coming to downtown West Palm Beach in effort to ease rush hour gridlock

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you've ever been stuck commuting along Okeechobee Boulevard near I-95 in downtown West Palm Beach, you're not alone — and help is on the way.

Palm Beach County is installing smart traffic lights to ease the daily gridlock that frustrates drivers and prompts them to seek alternate routes.

WATCH: WPTV traffic reporter Johann Hoffend talks to the county about these new smart lights

Rush hour relief? Smart lights coming to downtown West Palm Beach

The numbers tell the story: More than 76,000 cars travel Okeechobee Boulevard from I-95 to Australian Avenue every single day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

"Heavy, heavy. We feel that is heavy," said one fed-up commuter.

Other drivers are changing their entire routine: "We don't drive during rush hour now, that's for sure."

Here's how the new system works: Smart sensors embedded in the road will detect traffic flow, while cameras count passing cars. This real-time data will automatically adjust how often lights change — giving more green time to busier streets when needed.

"It will adjust the signal timing based upon the level of traffic on the main streets and also the side streets," explained David Ricks, the county's engineer and public works director.

The goal is for these smart lights to be installed at over a dozen of the busiest intersections between the Okeechobee Boulevard I-95 exit and Flagler Drive by the end of the year. After that, eight lights will be installed along Quadrille Boulevard.

SEE THE SMART LIGHT MAPS BELOW:

WPB

WPTV

"It's very key and critical as we deploy this, make sure it does very well, and then we can enhance this in other places around the county where we have major traffic challenges," Ricks said.

If successful, the county plans to expand the smart light system to other traffic trouble spots throughout Palm Beach County.